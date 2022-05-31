Last night, the "National Institute for Shabbat, Society and Economy", a social enterprise that operates within 'Shearim' association was launched at the President's House.

As part of the event, President Isaac Herzog had a conversation with the institute's founder and CEO Ruth Kabbesa-Abramzon, and the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, MK Matan Kahana, Chairman of the ''Shearim'' Association, former head of the Israeli police Roni Alsheikh and Sen. Joe Lieberman, head of The Public Council of the National Institute for Shabbat, gave opening remarks.





At the event, Dr. Ruth Kabbesa-Abramzon, founder and CEO of the Institute, revealed three new projects currently running within the Institute:

1) New examination of the Israeli work week, looking at additional options so that Shabbat will truly become the day of rest. Leader - Eyal Gabay, former CEO of the Prime Minister's Office.

2) Green Saturday. Shabbat as the national green day. Examining options for reduction in polluting activity during Shabbat. Leaders: Rabbi Yaakov Ariel and Chairman of the Israeli Climate Forum Dov Hanin.

3) Shabbat as an opportunity to create social gatherings and social cohesion. Leader -Former head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat.



During the conversation with Dr. Abramzon, President Herzog said: "In my eyes' Shabbat is not a divisive factor as one tends to think. Shabbat is a unique platform that the Jewish people brought into the world through the Bible. It is a special day of rest that allows food for the soul''. President Herzog added: "It is our duty as a society to know each other, to get to know the beliefs, opinions, perceptions and religions. "Everyone is equal in the State of Israel, and only in this way can we become stronger and develop as a people and as a society."



The founder and CEO of the institute, Dr. Ruth Kabbesa-Abramzon, said: ''It's time to reach the middle ground, and learn together about the social Jewish gospel that the Sabbath has brought to the entire world. Together we will make Shabbat a day of tolerance and connection between all. Instead of a rock of controversy - it will be the main branch, the connecting point that binds us together, the place where we tear down the walls and become one people. "





The chairman of the 'Shearim' Association, former head of Police Roni Alsheikh, said: 'When I told the president about the institute, I saw the spark in his eyes. The President's House is the most appropriate place to give an umbrella to the Institute. Shabbat brings peace between man and his family, between the worker and the employer and between man and nature, we chose the house of peace - the house of the president. "



Deputy Minister Kahana said: ''The vision presented to me by Dr. Ruth Kabbesa-Abramzon met my perception of the Sabbath and the significant plans she laid out before me have the potential to realize the vision we all have in common. I hope that the institute will restore the Shabbat crown to its former glory and turn the Shabbat in Israel from a cause of controversy into another bedrock for our existence here. ".



Senator Joe Lieberman, chairman of the institute's public council, said: 'I am a big believer in Shabbat, and I love this holy day. I identify with the goal of the National Institution, which is to make Shabbat as a source for national unity in Israel. Our goal is not to bring more Israelis closer to Shabbat observance, but to connect more Israelis to Shabbat traditions and open the doors of Shabbat to them.