The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, accompanied by the IDF Military Attaché in Greece and Cyprus, COL Yossi Pinto, and the Head of the International Cooperation Division’s International Coordination Department, Col. Gil Dolov, met with the Chief of the Cypriot National Guard, Lt. Gen. Dimokritos Zervakis, in Cyprus this morning (Tuesday). The Chief of the General Staff is visiting Cyprus for the "Beyond the Horizon/AGAPINOR" exercise, as part of the IDF’s "Chariots of Fire" large-scale month-long exercise.



The two discussed shared security challenges in the Middle East and opportunities for expanding military cooperation between the two nations. LTG Kohavi thanked Lt. Gen. Zervakis for his contribution to the implementation of the complex exercise in Cyprus.



The Chief of the General Staff then visited the IDF and Cypriot National Guards’ forward command post and was briefed by the Commanding Officer of the IDF Urban Warfare Training Center, BG David Zinni, on the planning of the exercise and the deployment of the IDF’s participating forces, which include units from the Intelligence Directorate, Israeli Navy and other special forces units.



LTG Kohavi also met with the participating forces of the 98th "Fire Formation" Division. A situational assessment was then held, led by the Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, BG Ofer Winter, the Commanding Officer of the 35th Paratroopers Brigade, COL Yoav Brunner, and was attended by other participating units. The Chief of the General Staff then approved operational plans at the Commando Brigade’s forward command post for a major maneuver operation led by the Head of the Commando Brigade, COL Meni Liberty.



In addition, LTG Kohavi visited the IAF deployment taking part in the exercise, and spoke with air crews, UAV operators, technical units and additional squadron deployments. LTG Kohavi then spoke with the Head of the IAF Air Division, Brig. Gen. Matan Adin, and the Commanding Officer of the “Palmachim” Air Force Base, Brig. Gen. Omri Dor.



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi said: “In recent weeks, IDF units have been practicing a wide range of combat scenarios in various arenas as part of the 'Chariots of Fire' exercise. The ‘Beyond the Horizon’ exercise, which takes place overseas in Cyprus, is a challenging exercise which exemplifies the IDF's readiness for a variety of threats and scenarios on the battlefield.”

“I see that the forces participating in the exercise, from all branches of the IDF, demonstrate very high levels of professionalism and readiness for action.”

“The joint exercise with the Cypriot National Guard is another expression of the IDF’s operational capabilities and allows for the shared improvement of our two militaries. This exercise is a significant part of the strategic cooperation and strengthening of the connection between the Israel Defense Forces and the Cypriot National Guard.”