The Knesset plenum has approved an order to extend the temporary order regarding the biometric database until June 30, 2023.

The decision was made Monday night, following discussions with all of the relevant professionals.

In addition, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) announced that biometric documents will be valid for ten years, even if the citizen chose not to have their fingerprint saved in the biometric database.

The decision is due to the fact that a new identification system is being set up, but it may take up to three years for it to become operational.

In 2017, Israel passed a law amending arrangements for the biometric database, in which all residents of the State will have their pictures and fingerprints taken, but for those who object, their data would be tied to their smart-cards instead of being entered into a database.

However, those who choose to not be entered into the database will have to renew their passports and ID cards once every five years instead of every ten.

The database, however, has come under fire for being "less than secure."