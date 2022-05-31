Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity to apprehend individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Jifna, Abu Dis, Bayt Lid, Azaria and the city of Hebron.

IDF soldiers apprehended a terror suspect in the Qalandiya Camp. During the activity, a violent riot was instigated. Dozens of Palestinian Arab rioters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, endangering their lives. The soldiers responded with live fire, according to operational procedures.

During operational activity in the city of Shechem (Nablus) to apprehend a terror suspect, shots were heard in the area.

In addition, the security forces confiscated two illegal weapons, a handgun, and located additional weapons during operational activities in the town of Bayt Rima.

IDF soldiers also operated in the town of Tamun and apprehended an individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

A total of eight terror suspects were apprehended overnight.

The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.