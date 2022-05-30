A jeep carrying eight women overturned in an open area near She'ar Yashuv in northern Israel Monday. One woman was killed in the accident.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided first aid on the scene. One of the injured was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa in moderate condition and the rest were evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Safed.

An MDA medic said: “When I arrived I saw the vehicle upside down on the side of the road and surrounded by debris. A young woman in her 20s was unconscious, not breathing, without a pulse, and suffering from a multi-systemic injury. We provided her with medical treatment and performed prolonged resuscitation operations, at the end of which we were forced to determine her death."

"In addition, we provided medical treatment to a 28-year-old wounded woman with head and chest injuries and evacuated her by helicopter, and we treated another seven people and evacuated them in mild condition," he said.