Arizona Governor Doug Ducey arrived in Israel on Sunday for five days of talks with political and business leaders.

According to The Associated Press, Ducey is accompanied during the visit by the heads of the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ducey spokesperson C.J. Karamargin said the Republican governor’s meetings will focus on trade, water and border security. Ducey has worked over his seven years in office to boost economic ties with Israel, which has a similar arid climate and water and security issues.

He will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog as well as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also will meet with US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

Ducey will pay a Memorial Day visit to Israel’s 9/11 memorial in Jerusalem, meet with the city’s mayor and visit some historic sites.

This is Ducey’s third trip to Israel since he took office in 2015. He was the first Arizona governor to visit Israel when he led an eight-day official trade mission during his first year as governor.

In 2019, Ducey and his family traveled to Israel for a combined business trip and family holiday vacation. That year, the state of Arizona opened a trade and investment office in Israel.

Arizona is also one of over 25 US states that have passed legislation against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in recent years. The state amended the law to exempt individuals and businesses valued at less than $100,000 or employing fewer than 10 full-time employees from the ban.

The amendment came after a federal district court ruled that the law violates the First Amendment right to boycott.