On May 29, 2022 at 6:30pm EST, people from all over the globe will tune into a live, virtual celebration to commemorate Jerusalem Day 2022. The event, dubbed #Jerusalem55, will feature top musical performances and entertainers as well as interviews with soldiers who participated in the liberation of Jerusalem 55 years ago.

Yishai Fleisher, acclaimed podcast host, will co-host the event with Dana Arschin, award-winning Fox News journalist.

The event will feature several prominent guests, including former US Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman, Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion, Israel's Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Minister of Housing and Construction, Ze'ev Elkin, Representative of the Zionist Executive North America Shlomi Ashkenazi, and WZO Chairman and Acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency Hagoel Yaakov.

Lieutenant Colonel Yoram Zamush, a company commander in Israeli Paratroop Battalion 71, and Moshe Milo, Radioman of Paratroop Brigade 55, Battalion 71, Company A, will both give live interviews recounting their experience in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Jerusalem 55 צילום: PR

#Jerusalem55 is produced by Flowmotion and will highlight a weeklong fundraising effort to support more than 30 organizations that strengthen Jerusalem and her citizens. Participating organizations include preeminent nonprofits such as Meir Panim, Leket Israel, Hertzog Hospital and Just One Life.

“As someone who grew up in Israel, creating this event has been a dream of mine for a very long time,” shared Flowmotion co-founder Bracha Torenheim. “If you care about Jerusalem and her people, I hope that you will love what we’ve made together―and shower that love on the causes raising with us during the campaign.”

Shlomi Ashkenazi, representative of the Zionist Executive of North America, one of the project’s sponsors, says he feels a deep responsibility to connect American Jews to the story of the liberation of Jerusalem 55 years ago. “The story of Jerusalem is not just a lesson in history. This is our essence, the cradle of the culture of the Jewish people since its founding.”

#Jerusalem55 will be run on the CauseMatch fundraising platform. The joint fundraising initiative is sponsored by the World Zionist Organization and Olam Shalem.

“People all over the world are looking for ways to turn their love of Jerusalem into action,” said CauseMatch CEO Joseph Bornstein. “We want to mobilize the masses and offer them a way to support this city’s most impressive nonprofits with the click of a button.”

Supporters will be able to give to causes that are most meaningful to them. From putting food on the table, helping burn victims heal, and caring for Lone Soldiers to helping women with difficult pregnancies, protecting natural resources and land, and providing disadvantaged youth with educational opportunities.

To watch #Jerusalem55, please visit www.jerusalem55.org on May 29th at 6:30pm Eastern.