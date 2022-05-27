US President Joe Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to meet with community members and families in the aftermath of the school shooting that left 21 people dead, including 19 children, this week.

Biden will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, the White House said, according to The Hill. The two will “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting,” it added.

“The President and First Lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday at a briefing with reporters.

Tuesday’s attack in Texas was the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school since a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 first-graders, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

Biden on Tuesday night called for stronger gun laws in the wake of the Texas massacre.

"As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Biden said in an address from the White House. "When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?"

"These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world. Why?" the president said. "They have mental health problems. They have domestic disputes in other countries. They have people who are lost, but these kinds of mass shootings never happen with the kind of frequency they happen in America. Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?"