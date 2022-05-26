Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of the two teachers who was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, died of a heart attack Thursday morning, two days after losing his wife of 24 years, his family said.

“EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” the couple's nephew wrote on Twitter.

“I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy,” he said, adding: "The pain doesn't stop."

Irma Garcia and her fellow teacher Eva Mireles were gunned down while attempting to protect their students from an 18-year-old shooter who entered their school after shooting his own grandmother and crashing her car.

19 children were murdered in the shooting, all from the same fourth-grade classroom.