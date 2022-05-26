The certificate stated:

The Lifetime Guardian of Zion Award Is hereby conferred upon Shmuel Goldstein, Real Estate Entrepreneur, Philanthropist.

Shmuel Goldstein, together with his late wife Tzipora, has led a life of absolute dedication to the building of Torah, the Land of Israel, and the IDF. Shmuel’s countenance radiates a perspective that few have today: from hiding from the Nazis in a small, cramped bunker on a mountainside, to starting a new life in New York from scratch, and then generously sharing his ultimate success with Jewish institutions, with special emphasis on rebuilding the Jewish State.

For decades, Shmuel’s office has served as a hub for numerous causes advancing the ideals of religious Zionism, where emissaries from the Land find food, warmth, encouragement and enormous tangible support.

Shmuel and Tzipora’s passion for Zion is fueled by such love, that it has successfully spilled over to their children and grandchildren without exception, and B’ezrat Hashem to their great-grandchildren as well. Their zeal for Israel thus spans generations.

The Goldsteins constitute an entire chapter in the annals of the rebuilding of Jerusalem and environs, leaving their mark on Bet El, Hevron, the eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem, and throughout Judea & Samaria.

