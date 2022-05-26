The certificate stated:

The Jerusalem Award for Life Saving Action is hereby conferred upon Sandor and Ruth Frankel representing the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

For Helmsley's timely and crucial assistance in helping Israeli healthcare institutions combat the Covid-19 pandemic and save lives throughout Israel;instrumental role in helping Israeli hospitals deliver the most advanced, professional, and highest quality health care, especially to those in Israel's periphery;contributions that have helped keep the Israeli healthcare system at the forefront of global medicine; support for basic scientific and medical research at Israel's universities; and for your untiring support for Israel and your understanding of all the challenges faced by Israel.

