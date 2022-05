Rav Aryeh Bina zt"l with his students at Yeshivat Hakotel

55 years ago the old city of Jerusalem was back in Jewish hands.

One man declared: "G-d gave us the Old City, the Western Wall, the Shechina, the place of the Temple in our hands, what can we give to Him? We are going to make this into a place of Torah."

His name was HaRav Aryeh Bina z”tl, and to this day his son HaRav Aharon Bina continues his legacy.

This is their story.