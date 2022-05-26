One engineer died and a second was injured in a Wednesday accident at a research center at the Parchin military site, Iran's Defense Ministry confirmed Thursday, according to Fars.

The Mehr News Agency, quoted Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics as stating: "On Wednesday evening, during an accident that took place in one of the research units of the defense ministry in the Parchin region, Engineer Ehsan Ghad Beigi was martyred and one of his colleagues was injured."

The Ministry added that the incident is under investigation.

In June 2020, an explosion occurred at the Parchin military site, but it was not clear what caused the explosion.

Iran has denied that the Parchin site is related to its nuclear program, though it did admit at one point to using Parchin to test exploding bridge wires, used as nuclear detonators.

In 2014, a mysterious explosion occurred at the site. While Iran denied that an explosion had occurred at the site, satellite evidence received later refuted the denial.