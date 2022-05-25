Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid was interviewed by Raviv Drucker for Channel 13 News Wednesday, during he spoke about a range of issues, including the Iranian nuclear threat. the coalition crisis, and the odds the coalition will last until his turn as Prime Minister is to begin.

"There is a good chance," Lapid said of the odds he will become Prime Minister in the current government. "Life has taught me to be careful with predictions ... I think the chances are good. I made a political agreement with people whom I trust and believe in. The time has come for the country to be run by a centrist. We are the largest political movement in Israel."

When asked about the evacuation of the community of Homesh, Lapid said: "I support the State of Israel complying with its own laws and court decisions. Beyond that, it's a decision by the defense establishment. I do not know if the evacuation of Homesh will lead to the dissolution of the coalition and this doesn't concern me. I won't act based only on political calculations. Security is security."

When asked about the latest crisis in the coalition with the temporary resignation of Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, he said: "Even today we are declared dead and we win vote after vote and she votes with us. The budget always has additions and it has to go through the finance committee. How and in what world is there a problem with transferring money to a hospital?".

Lapid later hinted at the possibility of more rebel MKs in the coalition. "It's part of the job. I keep telling my friends, it obliges each of us to responsibility and it's an opportunity to call on them to take responsibility and understand that you will not always get everything you want."

Later in the interview, Lapid addressed the security tensions ahead of Jerusalem Day and the Flag March in the capital. "I support the decision on the outline of the parade. I will not accept that an Israeli is not allowed to wave the Israeli flag on Jerusalem Day in the capital of Israel," he said. "It goes beyond the discussion of sovereignty. It is a basic thing. We are allowed to march in our capital with the flags of the nation."

He accused right-wing MK Itamar Ben-Gvir of being a provocateur who is attempting to ignite a regionwide war throughout the Middle East, but said that was a separate issue from the Flag March. "They should celebrate during the Flag March on Jerusalem Day."