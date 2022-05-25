Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF-USA, held a pre-Aliyah informational “Homecoming Barbeque” in Englewood, N.J., on Monday, May 23, 2022, for Olim from the Tri-State area who are making Aliyah during the summer months. These Olim and their families were invited to visit various booths and speak with Nefesh B’Nefesh representatives in preparation for their upcoming Aliyah and were also joined by Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Pnina Tamano-Shata and Mayor of Beit Shemesh, Aliza Bloch who both addressed the participants.

Hosted by Cross River, the celebratory barbeque was attended by over 400 individuals, including the soon-to-be Olim and their extended families. Nefesh B’Nefesh staff were on-hand at the venue to answer questions and offer assistance. Various food stations, entertainment, music, and kids’ activities provided a happy farewell to the Olim who will be embarking on their Aliyah journeys in the coming months.

“While it is always exciting to welcome new Olim to Israel, celebrating and rejoicing with soon-to-be-Olim in their hometowns, with their families, is equally moving and inspiring,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “We continue to take great pride in playing a role in the Aliyah process of thousands and we remain committed to help at every stage of the process.”

The barbeque took place immediately following the annual Israel Day Parade in New York City, in which Nefesh B’Nefesh participated.

Ben Carleton (22) from New Jersey is planning to move to Tel Aviv this coming summer: “I just graduated from college last week and am now waiting for my next dream to come true — making Aliyah and starting my new life in Israel. I’m the first in my immediate family to make the move and truly hope to inspire my mom and siblings to follow in my footsteps as well.”