At least two children were killed on Tuesday and over a dozen injured after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, hospital officials said, according to ABC News.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said. The Uvalde Police Department did not immediately provide further information.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed to ABC News that two children had died from presumed gunshot injuries in the incident.

13 students were being treated in the hospital's emergency department in the wake of the incident, the hospital said. Two patients were transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third was pending transfer, the hospital said.

A 45-year-old was also hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, according to the hospital.

Earlier, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said a shooter was located at Robb Elementary School and asked people to stay away from the area.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary," the school district tweeted. "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."

A school official initially clarified to ABC News that the shooting took place off campus, and that Robb Elementary School was under lockdown.

Uvalde, Texas, is located about 90 minutes west of San Antonio.