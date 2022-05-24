An ISIS terrorist plotted to assassinate former US President George W. Bush, Forbes reported Tuesday.

The FBI filed a search warrant in March against Shihab Ahmed Shihab, an Iraqi man living in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the FBI investigation, Shihab had been plotting to kill Bush for months, and traveled to Dallas, Texas in November to spy on the former president's home. He allegedly sought revenge against Bush for the deaths Iraq suffered following the 2003 US-led invasion.

Shihab planned to smuggle a team of terrorists into America through the southern border to assist him in carrying out the assassination.

The FBI filed for the warrant after Shihab's social media posts calling for Bush's assassination were discovered. He also plotted to assassinate an Iraqi general who worked with US forces and who he believed to be living in America under an alias.

The FBI was able to place an informant with Shihab and thereby uncover the full extent of the plot.

NBNC News correspondent Tom Winter reported that Shihab has been arrested and is in FBI custody.