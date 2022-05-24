The United Arab List (Ra'am) presented its achievements in the decision of the Finance Committee today to approve the transfer of NIS 740 million for the Arab sector.

The decision includes the transfer of NIS 400 million from the Housing Ministry for infrastructure development, planning and construction in the Arab sector, NIS 200 million from the Interior Ministry to Arab municipalities, NIS 90 million from the Welfare Ministry to combat poverty and violence in Arab communities, and NIS 50 million from the Science and Social Equality Ministries for the development of research and science programs and youth support groups.

Last night the Finance Committee also approved the transfer of an additional NIS 75.5 million to expedite the approval of planning and construction plans in Arab communities.

The Ra'am party called these funds "huge budgets" and stated that they are vital as they address urgent problems facing the Arab sector in Israel.