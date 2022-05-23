Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's itinerary for his visit to Israel has been released, and includes a visit to the Temple Mount without any Israeli officials or security personnel to accompany him.

Çavuşoğlu will land in Israel on Tuesday morning and will head to Ramallah for meetings with the Palestinian Authority leaders.

On Wednesday, he will visit Yad Vashem and then meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The ministers will release statements to the media following their meeting.

Çavuşoğlu will have lunch with Israel's Tourism Minister and then hold a private tour of the Old City of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.

Later on Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu will attend an economic event in Tel Aviv and meet with Turkish expatriates in Israel.

Çavuşoğlu's visit is the first by a senior Turkish official to Israel since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began seeking better relations with the Jewish State. Israeli officials have expressed their opposition to his visit to the Temple Mount without any Israeli presence.