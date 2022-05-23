Brock Pierce, Chairman of Bitcoin Foundation was at the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York on May 19 speaking about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and his support for Israel.

“I’m here today and I got to march in the Israeli Day parade,” Pierce said. “I’m a supporter of Israel and the Jewish people all over the world.”

He visited Israel three months ago.

“I’ve been to Israel a number of times but this trip was especially interesting. I got to spend a lot of time in the Knesset talking to members of parliament of the legislative branch of government. I got to meet Bennett and Bibi Netanyahu. I got to visit a number of sacred sites, a bunch of time in Jerusalem, got to make a Bible Story television episode with actor Jon Voight. What a trip. I really enjoyed myself. It was so good that I’m working on another trip back to Israel this year."

He explained what his company does to spread support for cryptocurrencies.

“As chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation my job is to communicate the benefits of bitcoin technology in the world. A lot of that is also advocacy work, talking to heads of state around the world and legislators. I just flew back from Panama where the first crypto laws were just passed two weeks ago. El Salvador just made bitcoin legal tender, where we brought the first formal delegation into the country since COVID, bringing 37 innovators to help that government implement their bitcoin law.”

He added: “I do whatever is necessary around the world to help us use innovation as a tool for positive transformation so the we can build a world that can work for everyone."