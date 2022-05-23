Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on the opposition to support the bill to provide full scholarships to discharged IDF soldiers which will be put to a vote this evening in the Knesset plenum.

In a statement to the Knesset, Bennett said that "IDF soldiers have fought for us, now we will fight for them. I call on the opposition not to engage in petty politics. You will fight with the coalition and not against the IDF soldiers."

Bennett referred to the fragile status of the coalition and the resignation of his chief of staff, Tal Gan-Zvi, two and a half weeks after another key Bennett adviser, Shimrit Meir, announced her departure.

"We are in good shape, just getting better, there is still a long way to go, but despite this we are moving," Bennett said,

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s chief of staff, Tal Gan-Zvi announced Monday his plans to resign.

Gan-Zvi, who has worked as an advisor to Bennett since his entry into politics in 2012, said that he will step down in the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Gan-Zvi’s resignation was accepted.

Gan-Zvi, a long-time Bennett loyalist, is considered a confidant of MK Nir Orbach (Yamina).

Israel National News has learned that in closed talks, Orbach, who has expressed reservations about the current coalition government, vowed to remain in the government because of his ties to Gan-Zvi.

“I won’t leave the coalition because I am obliged to Tal Gan-Zvi.”