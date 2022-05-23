Five Israeli children have become orphans overnight after their father Yitzchok Yosef Rosen passed away after battling a deadly disease.

The children had suffered unimaginably several years prior when they were abandoned by their very own mother, and now that their father is completely gone from this world, they are shattered beyond words.

“They are heartbroken,” shared Rabbi Yaakov Zilberman after meeting personally with the children.

It doesn’t matter whether through death or abandonment– The pain of losing one’s parent is all-consuming, and losing both is indescribable. But for Yechiel, Batsheva, Dovid, Nechama, and Tzina Rosen, the pain doesn’t end there…

Because right after their father died, they lost their home as well.

“They lost everything. They are scared and alone,” continued R’ Zilberman.

“They are too young for this…”

The Rosen kids didn’t just lose the only parent that was ever there for them– They lost their last physical tie with him, and their very last thread of security that they had in this world. We call on all of our readers to open up their hearts and help these vulnerable children whose lives are in danger. It is times like these that define who we are as a nation. Please, open up your hearts, and donate here to help them.