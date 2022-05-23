Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity to apprehend terror suspects in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Ni’lin, Zababdeh, Rumana, Bayt Liqya, Tuqu’ and Balata Camp.



IDF soldiers also operated in the town of Rumana and apprehended a terror suspect. During the activity, two hunting rifles and ammunition were confiscated.

In addition, the Israel Border Police apprehended two wanted terror suspects and confiscated an illegal “Carlo” submachine gun in the Balata Camp.

A total of 11 suspects wanted for involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight. The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces.

No IDF injuries were reported.