Texas Senator Ted Cruz addressed the Jerusalem Conference led by Arutz Sheva and the Besheva newspaper in New York Sunday, vowing to ensure that Israel's capital city remain undivided and touting his involvement in the Trump administration's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"During the ten years I've served in the Senate, I've resolved to be Israel's strongest defender in the United States Senate," Cruz said. "I'm committed to ensuring that Israel has sovereignty over its territories and I was proud to lead the push to recognize the Golan Heights."

Cruz also stressed the need to support Jerusalem as the "eternal and undivided capital of Israel," amid constant, ceaseless calls to once again divide the city. "Under President Biden [this...] has been a day-to-day and sometimes an hour-to-hour fight," he related. "This administration has expressed the desire to open a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem which is designed to undermine Israel's sovereignty in Jerusalem and to elevate Palestinian claims to that city."

"I'm honored to stand alongside you in the fight for the U.S.-Israel relationship," Cruz emphasized. "Israel remains strong, as is the unbreakable friendship between us."

"Thank you, and God bless you."