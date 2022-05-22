Ministers from the Meretz party protested against Public Security Minister Omer Barlev's decision to approve the route of the Jerusalem Day Flag March through the Damascus Gate during the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej asked in front of the Prime Minister: "Why should the Flag March go through the Damascus Gate?" Minister Tamar Zandberg added that in her opinion the march is " a provocative act intended solely for political purposes."

On the other hand, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said: "The Israeli flag should be proudly hoisted everywhere, even if it is uncomfortable for someone."

Prime Minister Bennett responded to Meretz ministers and said: "The march has always taken place in the Old City and through the Damascus Gate. It is true that the previous prime minister folded once due to Hamas pressure, but all professionals are in favor of it."

The Hamas terrorist organization is ramping up its threats against Jewish people over the Flag March.