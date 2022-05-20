Former Vice President Mike Pence’s organization Advancing American Freedom (AAF) has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to compel the State Department to release documents detailing the Biden administration’s opposition to communities in Judea and Samaria.

AAF, whose stated mission includes “defending the successful policies of previous years that yielded unprecedented prosperity at home and restored America’s strength abroad, while elevating traditional American values,” is using the FOIA to force the State Department to disclose records that would “would likely contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations or activities of the government,” Breitbart reported.

The issue at hand is the State Department’s “establishment of a geopolitical policy position” on communities in Judea and Samaria,” the request said.

AAF wants to know about the “consequent conveyance of said policy to Israel, a highly relevant and highly important geopolitical ally.”

“Disclosure of the requested records is in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the government activity at issue,” AAF executive director Paul Teller said in the request.

The advocacy organization is asking for all records pertaining to the State Department’s description of Israeli moves it deemed “provocative” or that it alleged would hinder a future peace agreement.

The Biden administration has previously said that it considers Israel to have been informed of its position on actions in Judea and Samaria that it considers “provocative” and would “undermine efforts” at achieving peace.

AAF released its “Freedom Agenda” earlier in 2022 which called for standing with Israel and “[helping Israel] achieve peace, prosperity, and a brighter future for Israel and the Palestinian people.”

