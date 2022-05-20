The German government is awarding a new prize for initiatives that combat antisemitism and celebrate the Jewish community.

Federal commissioner for fostering Jewish life and combating antisemitism Felix Klein announced that associations and classes can apply for the honor until August 31, the Juedische Allgemeine reported.

The recognition will consist of two categories. There will be an award for people under 27 and one for any age, with each prize consisting of 5,000 euros ($5,200 USD).

Qualifications to apply include that the work has to be voluntary and improve Jewish life, and strive to make a facet of Jewish culture a part of society or improves understanding of Judaism.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser explained that the hope is that the award will highlight the different facets of the German Jewish community.

“This is also an important contribution to effectively combating antisemitism and strengthening prevention,” Faeser said.

The prize is a partnership with the German Foundation for Commitment and Volunteering and the Central Council of Jews in Germany.