In order to discuss ways to combat the increasing antisemitism around the world, Austria hosted the European Conference on Antisemitism this week.

The goal of the conference was for those in attendance to have a chance to work together and make contacts with others who are fighting rising antisemitism, especially in Europe.

Participants in the May 18-19 Vienna summit included 15 EU nations and many international organizations, along with representatives of the European Commission working group on hate crime and representatives of Jewish communities, according to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the co-organizer of the event along with the Austrian-Jewish Heritage Task Force at the Federal Chancellery.

Discussions at the conference centered on practical means to expand cooperation in fighting antisemitism. One of the most important topics presented was how to encourage more victims of antisemitism to report incidents.

The summit was hosted by Austrian federal minister for EU and constitutional affairs, Karoline Edtstadler.

It followed the European Council’s 2018 and 2020 declarations against antisemitism, and a March 2022 “Council conclusion” on fighting racism and antisemitism.

"Antisemitism is not only a danger for Jews, antisemitism is a danger for everyone and especially for our democracy and our peaceful coexistence. That is why measures to prevent and combat antisemitism are so important. They have a preventive effect in protecting our free, democratic societies," said Edtstadler, according to Vindobona.