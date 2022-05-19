The US House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a resolution condemning antisemitism.

The resolution was approved by a majority of 420 to 1.

The resolution calls on elected officials, faith leaders, and civil society leaders to use their bully pulpit to condemn and combat any and all manifestations of antisemitism.

It also calls on elected officials to condemn and combat any and all denials and distortions of the Holocaust and to promote Holocaust and antisemitism education.

It further calls for amplifying and ensuring United States leadership to fight global antisemitism, working with the Department of State’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and intensifying cooperation with international governments and parliaments around the world.

The resolution also calls on social media platforms to institute stronger and more significant efforts to measure and address online antisemitism while protecting free speech concerns.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, welcomed the approval of the resolution.

“In the face of rising antisemitism, I'm encouraged to see the House's bipartisan vote on a resolution condemning antisemitism. It's an important call to action for American leaders to combat all forms of antisemitism and allow Jews to practice their faith freely and openly,” he tweeted.