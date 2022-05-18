Protests at entrance to Kida against Bennett's visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the outpost community of Kida, near the town of Shilo in Samaria Wednesday morning, to pay a condolence call to the family of a counter-terror officer killed during a firefight with terrorists in Jenin.

After right-wing activists hung signs at the entrance to Kida denouncing Bennett’s planned visit, the prime minister arrived early in Kida, hoping to avoid protesters.

Shortly after Bennett’s arrival in Kida, demonstrators gathered to protest the prime minister’s visit.

Bennett met with relatives of Noam Raz, the 47-year-old Border Police officer from the elite Yamam counterterror unit who was killed during an operation in the Jenin area last week.

Raz, a paramedic and sniper, was shot and seriously wounded during a firefight with terrorists Friday, and succumbed to his wounds after being airlifted to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

His is survived by his wife and six children.