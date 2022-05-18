A Jewish resident of Toronto has been found dead about nine months after he went missing, CP24 reported.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the human remains found last week in Uxbridge, about 70 kilometers north of Toronto, are that of Ariel Kaplan, 32, of Toronto.

On May 10, at approximately 2:40 p.m., local officers were called to the area after human remains were located in a bag floating in a pond.

The remains were confirmed to have belonged to Kaplan by Ontario Forensic Pathology Services, according to CP24.

“An extensive ground and water search was conducted by members of our Public Safety Unit as well as the York Regional Police dive team. The investigation is ongoing.” they said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Kaplan was reported missing in August 2021, police said. In May 2021, he was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 for his alleged involvement in the theft of a tractor-trailer that was carrying nearly $250,000 worth of merchandise, including thousands of bottles of juice and more than 100 washing machines.

Durham police’s homicide unit are working in conjunction with Toronto police on this investigation, the forces confirmed. Anyone with information pertaining to the case, or anyone who spoke to or saw Kaplan prior to his disappearance, has been asked to contact police.