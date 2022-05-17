Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the Elkana Local Council today. He was welcomed by Council Chairman Asaf Mintzer, first grade pupils from the Keramim School, and Shilo Har-Shoshanim, the father of the late Lt. Yoav Har-Shoshanim, who fell in Lebanon in 1994. The Prime Minister then continued to the observation point overlooking Elkana and the new neighborhood, Givat Maoz, which has just been approved by the government.

Prime Minister Bennett concluded his visit by participating in the festive event marking 45 years since the founding of Elkana.

Prime Minister Bennett said: "The story of Elkana, your story, is the story of Zionism, of hope, of building up the land. When I say Elkana – I hear contribution. I hear love of the land. I hear connection. Indeed, people have come from Elkana to all areas of Israeli society – to the military, the economy and business. We have government ministers – Ze'ev Elkin and Yoaz Hendel – who are doing exceptional work. This is a story of ongoing contributions, and education to this effect among the younger generation. As Prime Minister, I wish that this spirit, the spirit of Elkana, the spirit of contributing, the spirit of the past, will continue. I have no doubt that it will continue from this building, which was made with cement and sand, when the little one crawled on his hands and knees and scraped his knees, and now we are celebrating 45 years. This is a great – and very moving – success story."

"Against the violence of the enemy, the Zionist response has always been settlement, security and _aliyah_. We are doing these three things. Last week, we approved here in Elkana, I believe, the largest single building initiative since the community was established. I have no doubt that this will be an answer for the younger generation."

"As Prime Minister of Israel, I do not want any group in the country to live in fear. The government is for the benefit of everyone. I will make every effort in the world to hold it together. Nobody has been excluded except for those who exclude themselves. Whoever does not want to come to the government, I cannot compel them but everyone is invited. Now, when they ask me what time is it, it is a time for unity. This is the people of Israel's greatest need today – it is a time for unity. Unity means coming into contact with different people even if they are – 'Heaven forbid!' – leftists."

Elkana Local Council Chairman Mintzer said: "As council chairman and a public emissary, I have the immense responsibility of faithfully representing Elkana and the region and seeing to its development and prosperity. Out of that same sense of responsibility, I raised before the Prime Minister, at a previous meeting, the needs of Elkana and the entire region. We welcomed the Prime Minister's request to visit and celebrate with us on our festive day and thereby continue his most recent significant visit to Elkana, when he honored us on our 40th anniversary celebrations while serving as Education Minister. I am very proud that presidents, prime ministers and ministers have repeatedly recognized its importance, its contribution, its importance and its accelerated development – to the joy of us all."