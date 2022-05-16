United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a '40 signatures' debate initiated at the request of the opposition in the Knesset plenum.

"You constantly make decrees against the haredi public, the Arabs get billions and the haredi nothing, what has this public done to you? All the time in the Finance Committee you bring things against us. You do not ask yourself why you have no help from heaven in anything?" Gafni wondered in his speech.

He went on to ask, "Why did you decide to desecrate Shabbat when you went to Ukraine? I thought to myhself, maybe there is something we do not know, today we know there was nothing, you could not do it before or after Shabbat? Why did you desecrate Shabbat?".

Gafni continued to attack the prime minister. "Everything you touch - you fail at. You dismissed MK Chikli who was close to you. Today during your faction meeting, you threw out MK Idit Silman, who worked here and was the most devoted to you. Everyone who embarrasses in public has no part in the world to come."