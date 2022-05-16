Click here to join JCNY 2022 - the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in NYC

The Gush Etzion Development Company, a private company that works with the government for developing the region, is widely known in Israel. If Israelis want a house or apartment, they go to them. They are currently planning 20,000 units in Gush Etzion.

“We bring a lot of people who in the past looked at Gush Etzion and Judea and Samaria like it was the dark side of the moon. Now they’re coming and finding opportunity for business,” Aharoni Neubauer, CEO of the Gush Etzion Development Company, tells Israel National News.

Neubauer and the Gush Etzion Development Company will be at the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York City on May 22 to tell the audience the truth about Judea and Samara and Gush Etzion, and how its the solution for many problem, and not the controversial issue that Americans here in the media.

“We need to take the flag and say, ‘Judea and Samaria, this is the solution for all that’s happening,’” Neubauer says. “If the Israeli government understood that when a Palestinian works in my company, they earn three times what they are earning in the Palestinian Authority, around him we have a circle of people who bring him to our work, that’s another circle of people who earn money from this event. He comes to work with me and everybody earns from that and we need to understand that the Palestinians when they create businesses, they collapse. When Israel is responsible in this area, it grows and everybody is earning money.”

The Israeli government just authorized, partly in coordination with the Americans, thousands of units, including in Gush Etzion. Is this good news?

“It’s not enough. It’s ridiculous. We need to open the land and reduce the prices in Israel and in Judea and Samaria. The price is going up every day, every hour, and it’s crazy,” he says.

Increasingly, more and more people want to live in Gush Etzion.

For the last four years, they had had people coming to Gush Etzion because of idealism or Zionism but now they have broken the “glass ceiling” and people are looking at it as a real estate opportunity and a place to live with a great quality of life.

“It was very important that we broke this glass ceiling. A lot of people, businesses and factories are looking differently at our area. It’s very important. Because of that I’m going to the States [to the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference] to spread the news that Judea and Samaria is the answer. This is a solution for all these problems.”

He tells a story to illustrate the transformation in recent years: “I sat with someone in my office – a very famous business guy from the United States – and I spread in front of him all the business opportunities we have. In the end, he shook my hand and said, ‘Who should I write the check to?’ so I told him that I don’t need the charity check, but if you want to do business with us, this you can do. And he’s very happy now and he wants to do more business with us. It’s very important that people understand that we don’t need the charity check. We need them to come and be part of the area.”

