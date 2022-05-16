A 20-year-old man from central Israel was rushed to the hospital Monday morning, after he was bitten by a snake.

The incident occurred in the Sharon district before dawn Monday morning, when a man was bitten on the neck by a snake in an open area.

MDA emergency first responders treated the victim, before evacuating him to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The man is listed in serious, unstable condition, is on a respirator and is sedated.

“We linked up with a car carrying the young man who was partially conscious, with bite marks on his neck and a symptomatic response,” MDA paramedics Saher Aberjil and Rafael Bohenda said.

“We were told that he had been bitten by a snake, probably a viper, in an open area just outside of town. We provided him with life-saving medical treatment including medication, sedation, and putting him on a respirator, before evacuating him to the hospital in serious, unstable condition.”

Monday’s incident is the fourth case of snake bite reported in the past four days.