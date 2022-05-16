Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) threatened Monday to veto two bills proposed by coalition members.

The first bill, aimed at former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would bar anyone under criminal indictment from serving as premier. The bill was first proposed by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope), a former Likud lawmaker and long-time Netanyahu rival.

Shaked also vowed to block an amendment to Israel’s Basic Law which defines Israel as the state of the Jewish nation, the Nationality Law.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) proposed amending the law, claiming the current Basic Law is not sufficiently inclusive vis-à-vis the Druze population.

In a similar vein, Blue and White is slated to bring an amendment to the Basic Law on Equality to a vote next Sunday.

Minister Shaked pushed back against the bills, tweeting Monday that her party would veto any such legislation.

“I think the coalition members should stop toying with ideas about making changes to Basic Laws which are not agreed upon by the coalition. It won’t happen, as is written in the coalition agreement. If necessary, Yamina will use its veto power. It would be better to focus on facing the economic and security challenges ahead of us.”