President Isaac Herzog will shortly depart for the United Arab Emirates to express condolences to the new President of the UAE, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and to his family and the Emirati people, on the passing of the previous President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

The President will be joined on his flight, representing the Government of Israel, Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.

During his visit, which will last a few hours, alongside other leaders, President Herzog will meet the new President of the United Arab Emirates, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and will express condolences on behalf of the State of Israel on the passing of his brother, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, the previous President of the UAE.

Prior to his departure, President Herzog said:“I am embarking to the United Arab Emirates for a few hours in order to offer condolences, on behalf of the State of Israel, to my friend, the incoming President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, his family, and the whole Emirati people on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who was the nation’s president for many years.

“During the visit, I shall congratulate the incoming President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, on his appointment.

“In a global reality of wars, interests, and conflicts—friendship has truly great value, and it is measured also, and perhaps in particular, in moments of sorrow and pain.

“The partnership between our countries is an asset for us and for the whole region, and it has been built and is still being built by bold and groundbreaking leaders, of whom the late Sheikh Khalifa was one.

“Sheikh Khalifa’s passing is a great loss for his nation, and I believe and hope that his legacy—a legacy of peace, a legacy of friendship between the nations of this region, a legacy of progress and prosperity—will lead to flourishing and the continued development, progress, and peace of the Middle East.”