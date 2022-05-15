The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has released the name and photograph of IDF officer Lieutenant Colonel Mahmoud Kheir El-Din, who fell during operational activity in the Gaza Strip at age 41.

The late Mahmoud Kheir El-Din was the eldest son of Ahmad and Nazira, married to Nahed and the father of two sons.



Lieutenant Colonel Mahmoud Khir Al-Din served as an officer, combat soldier and commander in the Special Operations Division of the Intelligence Directorate.



Lieutenant Colonel Mahmoud Kheir El-Din fell during a special operation in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, November 11th, 2018.



The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, awarded the late officer, Lieutenant Colonel Mahmoud Khir El-Din, with a special commendation for his activities in this operation. Lieutenant Colonel Mahmoud Khir El-Din demonstrated a high level of responsibility, leadership, composure and bravery under fire, protecting other soldiers while taking initiative and striving for contact.



The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit conveyed the request of the family to the media to refrain from coverage in the area of their residence.

Investigations showed that the commandos that were involved in last month's botched special forces mission in Gaza were interrogated for 40 minutes by Hamas before the gunfight erupted, Channel 2 reported then.

The soldiers were stopped while driving in Gaza by Hamas terrorists, who decided to detain them after finding inconsistencies in their story. The undercover operatives them opened fire in order not to be taken into custody and fled while being pursued by several patrol vehicles manned by Hamas terrorists.

During that battle, at least seven Hamas terrorists were killed, including Nur Barakeh, commander of the eastern battalion of Hamas’ Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Yunis. It was later revealed that al-Din had been killed by friendly fire.