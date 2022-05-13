An Israeli police from an elite combat unit in the Border Police was seriously wounded Friday during a counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, authorities revealed Friday afternoon.

The officer, a member of the Border Police’s Yamam unit, was wounded after Arab terrorists opened fire on Israeli forces operating in Jenin Friday morning. The officer was airlifted to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for treatment, and is listed in serious but stable condition.

IDF soldiers, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officers, and Border Police officers took part in a series of raids Friday, part of a joint counterterrorism operation in Judea and Samaria aimed at rounding up wanted terror suspects.

Two wanted terrorists were arrested in Jenin, following a lengthy standoff in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city. For hours, the two terrorists barricaded themselves inside a building, trading gunfire with Israeli forces, who fired an anti-tank missile at the building to force the terrorists out.

Jenin has become the primary flashpoint in clashes between Israel and Palestinian terrorists over the past few months, with a string of terror attacks carried out by terrorists from Jenin, spurring Israeli counterterrorism operations in the city and surrounding area.