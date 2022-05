This week we read about the Mitzvah of this year - Shmita.

When looking at the Psukim, the Torah states that "the land will rest" - ושבתה הארץ שבת לה׳.

When thinking about this concept - of the land resting - you'd think that it means that the land will not do any work, meaning, the land will not grow any produce.

However, the Torah continues to say - that what the land grows, you can eat... So what is Shmita really about - is it about the land resting, or is it something else...?