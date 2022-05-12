Click here to join JCNY 2022 - the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in NYC

Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN and Chairman of World Likud Danny Danon, who will be at the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference on May 22 in New York City, explains that Israel needs to send out the message to the world that the Palestinian Authority does not want to investigate the truth in the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Danon, the author of “In The Lion’s Den,” tells Israel National News: "We don’t know yet what happened. I personally believe that it was not our soldiers who were involved because our soldiers have restricted orders and they make sure to aim correctly even when they’re engaged with terrorists.”

“Unfortunately, the Palestinians are doing exactly the opposite,” Danon adds. “They blame Israel, they don’t want to investigate the truth. We have to send this message out, we have to speak about the truth. We did it yesterday. I think we should not continue to promote the issue but we should answer if there are any questions coming from our colleagues or allies around the world.”

He says it’s pointless to expect to convince the Palestinians or Israel’s adversaries of the facts but that Israel should speak to the public to get its message out.

“We want to speak to the public all around the world to tell the truth, why we were actually in Jenin that day, to prevent terror attacks, and we saw what happened in Israel in the last few weeks and that we are doing everything in our power to defend civilians both in Israel and in Jenin.”

In his new book, he explains what to do when there is a big feeling that the world is against Israel.

“In my book ‘In The Lion’s Den’ which is coming out this week, I detail how we can make more partnerships with our technology, with our religious tradition, and it’s possible. At the UN, we were able to bring countries who never supported Israel to vote with us. We have to work hard. I brought to Israel more than 100 UN ambassadors over the years. I initiated dozens of events in the halls of the UN and we saw the results,” Danon says.

“It’s not going to happen overnight but look at the Abraham Accords. When I was in the UN I used to meet the ambassadors from those Arab countries behind closed doors in secret hotel rooms and today look at what’s happening with the UAE and with Bahrain.”

Danon is optimistic about Israel’s future.

“We should continue to build bridges but at the same time we have to keep our independence and make the right decision to protect civilians,” he says.

Danon’s new book includes an introduction by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“Ambassador Haley is a great friend of Israel. She helped us a lot at the UN and I’m sure in the future we will see her in important positions supporting Israel. But in the book I actually prove that we have a strong bond with the U.S. period, with the [Obama and Trump] administrations,” he says.

Danon will be at the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference, speaking about his new book and defending Israel on the world stage.

“One of the reasons I took the time and effort to write this book was to inspire those who are fighting for Israel, those who are fighting BDS on campus, our evangelical friends who stand with Israel, to give them not only the inspiration but also the tools to stand sometimes alone and to spread the truth about Israel. I can tell you one thing: at the end we will prevail but it’s not going to be overnight. We can win. I won even in a hostile place like the UN and they can win everywhere they act for Israel.”

