Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) this week addressed Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) and asked him to make certain changes to the wording of the Istanbul Convention that the government intends to ratify.

According to a report by Bar Peleg and Noa Spiegel in Haaretz, the changes that Minister Shaked seeks to introduce relate, among other things, to issues related to immigration law, about which Israel has already announced that it will provide reservations or clarifications.

Minister Sa'ar intends to bring Israel's ratification the Convention to a vote by the end of the month. The changes that Minister Shaked seeks to introduce in the wording will require a new discussion of the convention and may even delay the decision on its adoption.

The Likud attacked the intention of the Bennett-Lapid government to join Israel to the "Istanbul Convention", an international convention of the Council of Europe on violence against women and domestic violence.

"The government of fraud and weakness seeks to oblige Israel to sign the 'Istanbul Convention.' The meaning of the convention is to provide an 'open check' for flooding Israel with millions of refugees - something that would endanger Israel's status as a Jewish and democratic state," the Likud said.

The Likud added: "We must continue to fight violence against women through enforcement and legislation, but avoid signing a dangerous treaty that will infringe on our sovereignty. This is what Canada, the United States and Japan did, and this is how we should act."

Meanwhile, the Center for Israeli Immigration Policy stated: "We congratulate the Knesset members and ministers who responded to our call and who joined the public opposition to joining the Istanbul Convention. The State of Israel's joining Convention will constitute an indirect reform of Israel's immigration policy. We must not give up the keys to entering the State of Israel and the public's control over Israeli legislation."

In recent weeks, Sa'ar has appealed to the Knesset to put the Istanbul Convention on its agenda as part of the ratification process by Israel. At the end of October 2021, Sa'ar launched a move for Israel to join the Istanbul Convention. Following Minister Sa'ar's appeal to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the Council of Europe invited Israel to join the treaty.

The 'Istanbul Convention' is an international treaty addressing the global issue of violence against women. In August 2014, the Convention entered into force in many European countries.