Former NBA star and hall of famer Ray Allen visited the communities on Binyamin this week.

The former NBA champion enjoyed a tour of the site of the Tabernacle in Ancient Shiloh, was impressed by the glorious history of the Jewish People and said, “There is an amazing story here, that is part of our history. It’s wonderful to be here. This is a place of peace. Thank you for the tour of this special and important site.”

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz welcomed Allen to Binyamin and said, “From the best league in the world – to this region in the most beautiful country in the world. Binyamin is privileged to host one of the greatest sports stars in the world. I was happy to hear his excitement and his impressions of Israel in general and of Binyamin – the land of the Bible – in particular."

"I have no doubt that Ray Allen’s visit demonstrates the connection to the Jewish People and will lead to the arrival of thousands more tourists to the Binyamin region.”

Until recently, Ray Allen, 46, was the NBA record holder for the most career 3-point baskets, and played for Milwaukee, Seattle, Boston and Miami. He was on two world championship teams, was chosen for the all-star team 10 times and won a gold medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympics. In recent years he has been active in promoting Holocaust education and helps raise funds for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

The retired NBA star, who came to Binyamin via Americas Voices, sponsored by the Ted Arison Family Foundation, together with his friends, former NBA players Scott Burrell, who played with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls championship team in the 1990s, and their friend Ben Ziki continued their day with an ATV tour in Nahal Shiloh, that included a visit to the springs along the dry riverbed, met with IDF combat soldiers who are serving in this region, and with children from Binyamin communities who play basketball. The three visitors ended their day at Gofna restaurant, operated by Master Chef star Yehoyada Nizri.