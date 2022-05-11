In a scene from a Hollywood movie, a passenger with no flight experience was forced to make an emergency landing at West Palm Beach International Airport in Florida after the aircraft's pilot suffered a medical emergency and passed out during the flight.

The incident occurred aboard a single engine 12-seat Cessna Caravan aircraft which took off from the Bahamas. The pilot and single passenger were the only people aboard.

ABC News obtained audio of the passenger's conversation with Air Traffic Control after the pilot lost consciousness.

The controller was able to talk the passenger through the flight and landing process despite the passenger having no flight experience and not even knowing where the aircraft was at the time.

The plane was located on radar, and with the instructions provided by the controller, the passenger was able to safely land the craft at the airport.

The pilot was taken to the hospital following the successful landing.