MK Itamar Ben Gvir stormed a session of the Ra'am party on Wednesday, calling chairman Mansour Abbas a "terrorist" as security tried to separate the two.

Earlier in the day, the United Arab List (Ra'am) announced its decision to give the current coalition, led by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, another chance.

Tuesday's meeting of the Shura Council, Ra'am's spiritual guide, on toppling the government, failed to produce results, with the group deciding to continue the status quo, in which Ra'am is a partner in the coalition but continues its freeze on coalition activities.