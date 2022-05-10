Pop rock band Maroon 5 played two shows in Israel on Monday and Tuesday, both at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

At Monday’s concert, lead singer Adam Levine noted how happy the band is to be in Israel.

“I cannot even tell you how excited we are tonight. Take a look around how many people are here. This is crazy. We’ve never been in Tel Aviv, we’ve never been in Israel before, and I have to tell you guys – this place is incredible, just the energy and feeling so welcome with open arms,” he said.

“We’ve been wanting to come here for a long time. We have a lot of songs to sing for you tonight. We hope you guys want to stay with us and party for a long time,” added Levine.