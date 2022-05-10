Right now, five orphans sit on the floor in their apartment in Elad, sobbing. Their widowed mother sits on a low stool next to them, inconsolable.

All those who knew Yonatan Chavakuk remember his big smile, his warmth, his endless giving, never asking for anything in return. He simply loved the Jewish people, he loved everyone he met. He always greeted everyone with such a warm smile.

Now…He is gone. In definitive seconds, a terrorist stabbed him in the heart and killed him in front of his own 6-year-old child.

Even at the horrific scene that night, Yonatan refused to let the terrorists continue their insane murderous rampage. He quickly instructed his 6-year-old son to run home, and then heroically fought back for as long as possible.

His wife and children simply cannot process what happened.

“It feels like a nightmare,” his friends say over and over. That a man who was always looking out for others, always taking care of others, who always had their backs, a good man, was murdered in cold blood.

“My heart burns that my child saw his father being murdered,” Limor cries over and over.

How can she possibly carry this burden alone?

Who will give her and her children the support that they need?

How can she take care of her children alone when she feels like everything is falling apart?

This is our chance to show them our support when they truly need it most.

