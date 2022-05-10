Airport officials in Israel delayed a flight from Ben Gurion International Airport to Turkey Tuesday, following reports that passengers had been sent photos of crashed aircraft.

The incident occurred while the aircraft, a Boeing 737 operated by Turkey's AnadoluJet airline, was taxiing to the runway, just after having left the gate.

The pilot was notified that a number of passengers had been received pictures of crashed aircraft to their cellular phones.

The plane was then turned around and brought back to the gate. Passengers and their luggage were put through an additional security examination following the plane’s return to the gate.

Authorities say the photos were apparently sent by several passengers via Apple’s Airdrop cell phone application.

The passengers responsible were removed from the plane and transferred for questioning.

The flight has since been cleared for departure, following a full security check.