Overnight, IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) forces conducted counterterrorism activity in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria.

During the activity, the soldiers apprehended individuals suspected of involvement in terror activity in the city of Qalqilya and in the towns of Qaffin and Atil.

A total of six suspects were apprehended overnight, and were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

No IDF injuries were reported.

In addition, overnight, IDF, Israel Border Police, Israel Police and Civil Administration escorted the entrance of worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb. A report regarding a shooting in the area was received. No IDF injuries or damage were reported.