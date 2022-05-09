IDF observation soldiers identified suspects approaching Israeli territory from Lebanon near the town of Ghajar Monday evening. The suspects threw a bag into Israeli territory.



Three additional suspects then arrived in a vehicle within Israeli territory and retrieved the bag. The suspects then threw the bag from the vehicle and continued driving. IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers who were dispatched to the scene apprehended the suspects within Israel and located the bag, which contained five MP5 submachine guns and M16 ammunition.



The suspects and the weapons were transferred for further processing to the Israel Police.



The IDF stated that it and the Israel Police will continue to operate against violations of Israel's sovereignty and to thwart smuggling attempts and criminal activity in northern Israel.